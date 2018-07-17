Alpha Windward LLC Has $579,000 Stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

LHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.50 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

Shares of LHO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. 3,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,558. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.67 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts predict that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

