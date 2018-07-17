Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) & Xilinx (XLNX) Head to Head Survey

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ: AOSL) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Xilinx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 2 0 2.33 Xilinx 2 10 7 0 2.26

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 65.37%. Xilinx has a consensus price target of $74.06, suggesting a potential upside of 10.89%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Xilinx.

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. Xilinx pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xilinx has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 4.24% 4.27% 3.22% Xilinx 20.18% 29.98% 14.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Xilinx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $383.34 million 0.88 $13.82 million $0.56 25.20 Xilinx $2.54 billion 6.63 $512.38 million $2.83 23.60

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Xilinx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xilinx beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits. The company also provides power IC products comprising devices that are used for power management and power delivery; and analog power devices that are used for circuit protection and signal switching. Its power discrete products are used in applications, such as smart phone charges, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, basic stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, e-bikes, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, wind turbines, solar inverters, and industrial welding; and power ICs have applications in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment, as well as desktop PCs, tablets, smartphones, and portable electronic devices. The company markets its products directly, as well as through distributors and original design manufacturers to original equipment manufacturers. It serves customers in the consumer, computing, communications, and industrial markets primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Korea, Germany, and Japan. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

