Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Holdings Reduced by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,320,121,000 after purchasing an additional 615,024 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,533,655,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,580,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,890,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,558,000 after purchasing an additional 327,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.09. The company had a trading volume of 556,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,790,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $486.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.55. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.