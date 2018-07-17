Abjcoin (ABJ) Price Reaches $0.0075

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Abjcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Abjcoin has a market cap of $66,172.00 and approximately $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00046791 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001033 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,461.10 or 3.73711000 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011838 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00130000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Abjcoin Coin Profile

Abjcoin (CRYPTO:ABJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. Abjcoin’s official website is www.abjcoin.org . Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abjcoin

Abjcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abjcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abjcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

