$854.89 Million in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post $854.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $880.06 million and the lowest is $845.20 million. Paychex posted sales of $816.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $188,802.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,089.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $48,344.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,295.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,965 shares of company stock worth $9,955,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 17,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,864 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 90,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,579. Paychex has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

