$71.18 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will announce $71.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.35 million and the highest is $73.19 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $62.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $283.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $289.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $317.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $336.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut PBF Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PBF Logistics from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of PBF Logistics traded up $0.10, hitting $20.85, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,837. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $881.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at $945,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 78,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 86.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

