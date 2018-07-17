$587.81 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises (WERN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) will report $587.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600.70 million and the lowest is $579.70 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $519.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $562.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

WERN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $43.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Diane K. Duren purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.19 per share, with a total value of $253,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,321.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 15,248.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $299,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.