$315.05 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International Inc (ICFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post sales of $315.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.90 million and the highest is $315.70 million. ICF International posted sales of $306.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of ICF International to $77.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

In related news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $1,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,649,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Glover sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $309,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,923. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 101.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ICF International in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ICF International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International traded down $0.15, hitting $73.10, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,941. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.