21,400 Shares in Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 2,657.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 47.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 384,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 46,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners traded up $0.13, reaching $19.73, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,418. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.20 million. analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

