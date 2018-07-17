$2.28 EPS Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $27.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.54.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd A. Combs purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $110.50. 14,815,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,127,597. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.