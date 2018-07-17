$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Anixter International Inc. (AXE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) will report sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Anixter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Anixter International reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anixter International.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. Anixter International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other news, VP Ted A. Dosch bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $254,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin C. Choi bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $89,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $461,945. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth $47,586,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 5,391.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 317,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 311,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,936,000 after purchasing an additional 170,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 457.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 91,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 67,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixter International stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.70. 456,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.07. Anixter International has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

