158,000 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Purchased by Selz Capital LLC

Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,000. United Rentals makes up about 3.7% of Selz Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Selz Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in United Rentals by 7.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in United Rentals by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in United Rentals by 22.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on URI. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.64.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $5,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,925 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Rentals opened at $151.75 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $190.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.53. United Rentals had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.