1,324,715 Shares in Owens Corning (OC) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,324,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,947,000. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 1.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Owens Corning by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 41,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

NYSE OC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.17. 70,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

