$0.60 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Comcast posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 916 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $30,411.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rand Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 85.2% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Comcast by 64.2% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 106,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Finally, Univest Corp of Pennsylvania increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 132,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast traded down $0.70, hitting $34.27, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 21,114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,525,625. Comcast has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

