-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinera Corp. (INFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFN. BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. B. Riley lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Infinera by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infinera traded up $0.01, hitting $8.95, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 84,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,499. Infinera has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.35.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

