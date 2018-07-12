Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Moneygram International (MGI) to “Hold”

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MoneyGram International continues to see strong growth in its mobile and online business. Its investment in innovative products and services, particularly Digital/Self-Service solutions would help to enhance revenue growth and diversify its product offerings. Its partnership with Ripple will allow it to use cryptocurrency will speed up the company's remittance settlement time and lower money transfer costs. However, the company’s top-line growth remains challenged due to weakness in Money transfer business. High compliance cost and economic instability in some parts of the world continue to exert business volumes. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Moneygram International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Moneygram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Moneygram International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.75.

Moneygram International stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.87. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Moneygram International will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 7,437.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,467,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 1,447,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 38.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 334,658 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the first quarter worth about $1,940,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 596.1% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 169,640 shares during the period. Finally, Amplify Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moneygram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.