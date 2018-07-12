Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) to Hold

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.55 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $399,512.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 70,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $891,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,828. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 48,275.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 972,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 970,331 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 109,044.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 951,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 950,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

