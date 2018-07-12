Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) to Hold

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.18. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $60.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,812,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,022,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 395,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 885,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 366,553 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

