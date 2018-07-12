Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Envision Healthcare (EVHC) to Hold

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Envision Healthcare’s shares have outperformed the industry’s gain year to date. Given its strong fundamentals, the shares of the company are expected to continue the bull run in the upcoming quarters. It has witnessed its 2018 and 2019 estimates move upward over the past 90 days. The company’s impressive revenue growth was driven by the company’s Physicians Services segment. It is optimistic about the physician services market, witnessing consolidation. Also, the divestiture of its AMR business will help the company focus on its core operations. The company’s strategic acquisitions to bring inorganic growth has also been a driving force. However, the company suffers high leverage, leading to increased interest ratio. Its operating expense is exceeding the revenue growth and exerting pressure on the operating margins.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envision Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Envision Healthcare opened at $44.74 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Envision Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Envision Healthcare had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Envision Healthcare will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVHC. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 194.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 124.4% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the first quarter worth $227,000.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

