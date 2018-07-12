Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boise Cascade (BCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCC. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of BCC opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 17,411 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $742,927.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,594.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 5,923 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $261,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

