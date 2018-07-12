Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Asure Software (ASUR) to Sell

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Asure Software to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Asure Software opened at $16.24 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.56 million, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $8,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth about $2,172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 129,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 32.5% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 388,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 95,339 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

