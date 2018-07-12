Zacks: Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (CSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.81. CSX reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

In related news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investments Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $5,508,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of CSX by 39.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 94,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 184,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $64.81 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

