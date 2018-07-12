Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nice Ltd (NICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) to report $342.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.40 million and the lowest is $340.74 million. Nice reported sales of $311.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nice.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.16). Nice had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Nice in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Nice during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nice during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Nice during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Nice opened at $105.45 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Nice has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nice (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.