Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.24. Horizon Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Pharma.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Horizon Pharma’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Horizon Pharma opened at $16.76 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Horizon Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other Horizon Pharma news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $271,312.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 83,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,347,818.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,717 shares of company stock worth $1,907,999. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,279,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,279,000 after buying an additional 1,170,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,826,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 958,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,312,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 940,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 842,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,158,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,253,000 after purchasing an additional 722,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

