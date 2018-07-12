Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce sales of $21.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.63 billion and the highest is $22.09 billion. Comcast reported sales of $21.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $89.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.06 billion to $90.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $91.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $90.69 billion to $92.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 6th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $30,411.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 99,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 668,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Comcast by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 63,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast opened at $33.77 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Comcast has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

