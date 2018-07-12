Zacks: Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.45. ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $52.00 price target on ProAssurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

In other ProAssurance news, insider Howard H. Friedman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 273,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,130,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. ProAssurance has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

