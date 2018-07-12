Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gartner Inc (IT) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Gartner reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Gartner had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Gartner opened at $139.77 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $657,453.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $474,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,685 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

