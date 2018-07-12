Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Invests $353,000 in Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Plantronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Plantronics by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 97,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Plantronics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Plantronics opened at $79.52 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Plantronics Inc has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela J. Strayer sold 3,903 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $258,729.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer sold 500 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,002 shares of company stock worth $910,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

