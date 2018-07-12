Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $354,000 Position in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in FCB Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its stake in FCB Financial by 176.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 119,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FCB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FCB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in FCB Financial by 147.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in FCB Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

FCB stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCB. Zacks Investment Research raised FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS Group began coverage on FCB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FCB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

