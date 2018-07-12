WillScot (WSC) & Fly Leasing (FLY) Head to Head Comparison

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) and Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WillScot and Fly Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WillScot N/A N/A N/A Fly Leasing 1.98% 3.02% 0.47%

This table compares WillScot and Fly Leasing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WillScot $445.94 million 2.97 -$147.70 million ($3.89) -4.02 Fly Leasing $353.25 million 1.14 $2.59 million $0.09 155.44

Fly Leasing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WillScot. WillScot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fly Leasing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of WillScot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Fly Leasing shares are held by institutional investors. 66.3% of WillScot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WillScot and Fly Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WillScot 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fly Leasing 2 0 3 0 2.20

WillScot presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Fly Leasing has a consensus target price of $18.70, indicating a potential upside of 33.67%. Given Fly Leasing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fly Leasing is more favorable than WillScot.

Summary

Fly Leasing beats WillScot on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors. It also provides value-added products and services, such as steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, basic appliances, Internet connectivity devices, and other amenities rental services; and delivery, site-work, installation, disassembly, unhooking and removal, and other ancillary products and services. In addition, the company sells new and used units. It serves customers in the commercial, industrial, construction, infrastructure, education, energy, natural resources, government, logistics, furniture and facilities rental, commercial real estate, and healthcare sectors primarily under the Williams Scotsman and Acton names. The company's fleet comprises approximately 95,000 modular space and portable storage units. WillScot Corporation is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

