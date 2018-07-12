Whitestone REIT (WSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Analysts at Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSR. ValuEngine raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of Whitestone REIT opened at $12.67 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $503.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the fourth quarter worth $1,842,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

