Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,813.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 105,630 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser opened at $36.55 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.30%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

