Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.38 Million Holdings in US COMMODITY Ix/COMMODITY IX FD (USCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in US COMMODITY Ix/COMMODITY IX FD (NYSEARCA:USCI) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.39% of US COMMODITY Ix/COMMODITY IX FD worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USCI. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US COMMODITY Ix/COMMODITY IX FD during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of US COMMODITY Ix/COMMODITY IX FD by 593.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Equities Inc raised its position in shares of US COMMODITY Ix/COMMODITY IX FD by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Equities Inc now owns 430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get US COMMODITY Ix/COMMODITY IX FD alerts:

Shares of US COMMODITY Ix/COMMODITY IX FD opened at $41.87 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. US COMMODITY Ix/COMMODITY IX FD has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US COMMODITY Ix/COMMODITY IX FD (NYSEARCA:USCI).

Receive News & Ratings for US COMMODITY Ix/COMMODITY IX FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US COMMODITY Ix/COMMODITY IX FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.