Wedbush Lowers Steven Madden (SHOO) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.12.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of Steven Madden opened at $53.30 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.67 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 11th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,832.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 4,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock worth $5,890,240 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.