Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $10,150,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,334,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $143,452,000 after purchasing an additional 353,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney opened at $108.04 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

