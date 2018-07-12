Visa (V) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Visa (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 65,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $138.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $138.81. The company has a market cap of $276.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 48.18%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

