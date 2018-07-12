Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fd (ICLN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fd (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fd worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fd by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fd by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fd by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fd by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fd opened at $8.86 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fd has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $10.08.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th.

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fd Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

