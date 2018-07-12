Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $17.35 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.5% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,710,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,274,000 after purchasing an additional 794,027 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,042,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $541,838,000 after purchasing an additional 446,071 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $439,064,000 after purchasing an additional 335,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,140,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,990,000 after purchasing an additional 211,233 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

ABT stock opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $47.83 and a 52 week high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 849 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $50,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,880.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,999 shares of company stock valued at $359,901 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.