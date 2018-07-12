Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) EVP Kenneth E. Thompson Sells 43,750 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $4,835,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,716,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Verisk Analytics opened at $111.80 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,839.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 173,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $198,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

