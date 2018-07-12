Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Insider Sells $499,500.00 in Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Christopher M. Hall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,749.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VCYT stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.98. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a negative net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,318,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,059,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 146,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 583,582 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 849,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BTIG Research set a $13.00 target price on Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.16.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

