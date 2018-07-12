Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Insider Sells $499,500.00 in Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Christopher M. Hall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,749.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VCYT stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.98. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.67.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a negative net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BTIG Research set a $13.00 target price on Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.16.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.
