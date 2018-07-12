Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Holdings Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $137.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $115.92 and a 12-month high of $139.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

