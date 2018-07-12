ValuEngine Upgrades Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to “Hold”

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Encore Capital Group opened at $38.85 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $326.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 228,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 89,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

