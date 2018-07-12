Value Lp Starboard Sells 344,677 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Stock

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) insider Value Lp Starboard sold 344,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $29,307,885.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies opened at $84.75 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $90.45.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,853 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLNX shares. Barclays raised Mellanox Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. DA Davidson set a $91.00 target price on Mellanox Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mellanox Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Mellanox Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

