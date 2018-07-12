US Gold (USAU) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 111.27% from the stock’s current price.

US Gold opened at $1.42 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. US Gold has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It has interests in the Keystone and the Gold Bar projects located on the Cortez trend in Nevada; and the Copper King gold and copper project located in southeast Wyoming. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

