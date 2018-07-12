Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 64 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

USAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 37,227 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 31.5% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 211,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,596 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 187,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 20.6% during the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 181,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 167,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 54,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

USAP opened at $24.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.08 million, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.94. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

