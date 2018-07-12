Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also given Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 64 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
USAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th.
USAP opened at $24.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.08 million, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.94. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.