UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Raised by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group opened at $254.59 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $183.86 and a 1-year high of $256.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.20, for a total transaction of $3,513,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,761,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,551,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,854 shares of company stock worth $12,295,675. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

