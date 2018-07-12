UBS ETRACS 2XLEVERAGED REIT ETN (MORL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

UBS ETRACS 2XLEVERAGED REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6515 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $7.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 47.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This is a positive change from UBS ETRACS 2XLEVERAGED REIT ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSEARCA:MORL opened at $16.62 on Thursday. UBS ETRACS 2XLEVERAGED REIT ETN has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

