U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises opened at $15.82 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.07. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

In related news, insider William Eric Fuller acquired 296,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Max L. Fuller acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,129,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 930,815 shares of company stock worth $14,069,034 over the last three months.

