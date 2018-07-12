U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises opened at $15.82 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.07. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $16.94.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
There is no company description available for US Xpress Enterprises Inc
