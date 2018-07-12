TTEC (TTEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. TTEC has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.90 million. equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,176.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 621.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,219 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 162,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.