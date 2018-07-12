Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.23, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock news, Director Dipchand Nishar sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $199,748.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $300,803.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $461,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,768 shares of company stock worth $1,012,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,074 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $1,645,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 185,108 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 146,300 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

